TECNO’s Next CAMON Devices To Flaunt Superlative Cameras And Curved Edge Display — Nigeria Today

TECNO’s Next CAMON Devices To Flaunt Superlative Cameras And Curved Edge Display

TECNO Camon lines of smartphones are known for their photography prowess and with the successes recorded by previous Camon devices, it is suffice to say that TECNO Camon smartphones are one of the best camera centric devices in Africa.

The Camon CM was launched recently as TECNO’s first full view smartphone but from the specs and features point of view, it does not offer significant upgrade to the Camon CX that was launched last year.

Rumours are already flying around that the mobile phone giant is working towards launching yet another device from its CAMON series at a global spring launch which is slated to take place in Nigeria’s city of excellence Lagos, sometime in April.

According to the source, the smartphone is taunted to come in two variants just like the Camon CX and CX Air. Rumour mill has it that both devices will flaunt innovative camera features that would be the first in Africa- this is already getting us excited.

With TECNO’s reputation in the smartphone space for some years now, I totally wouldn’t disagree with this claim because, of recent, TECNO CAMON flagships have not just been awesome, but has totally changed people’s perception about smartphone cameras in recent times. People’s acceptance and belief in the smartphone camera technology has increased over the years and this feat is unarguably attributed to TECNO Mobile since the launch of its CAMON series.

However, let me clearly state that as of today, we cannot categorically confirm the number of pixels that will be on the cameras, but according to a source, the next Camon devices will sport a dual rear camera set up of 25-megapixels and front facing camera of 21-megapixel.

If the image above is anything to go by, the next Camon smartphone is expected to be a masterpiece of craftsmanship with a bezel-less edge-edge display that will sure catches people attention. Screen resolution is expected to be FHD+ with super AMOLED display.

TECNO Mobile might just decide to give its budding customers and the world at large a smartphone with a transparent aesthetics, a camera that can perform an X-ray scan or a smartphone with a plenty of RAM to run any application smoothly, who knows? What we can do, is to wait and see what our favourite smartphone brand TECNO has in store for us.

Meanwhile, like I earlier stated, rumour has it that the next CAMON smartphone (we do not know the name at the moment) will come with the largest selfie camera mega pixel ever seen in Africa. And, we also hear that the device will stomach several special features which may include a facial recognition security scanner, a very large storage capacity, Android 8.0 Oreo, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and a worldwide 4G LTE coverage. Over to you guys, let’s hear your take on these upcoming devices.

