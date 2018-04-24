 Teddy A throws a surprise birthday for Bam Bam (Photos) - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Teddy A throws a surprise birthday for Bam Bam (Photos) – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Teddy A throws a surprise birthday for Bam Bam (Photos)
Pulse Nigeria
We won't be seeing the last of this love story between Teddy A and Bam Bam with the surprise birthday party thrown for her. Published: 1 minute ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail. Teddy A and Bam Bam at her surprise birthday party play. Teddy A and
BBNaija's BamBam realises N25m from “Bam beauty oil '' launchP.M. News
Ex-BBNaija housemate, BamBam, realises N25m from “Bam beauty oil ''launchDaily Nigerian News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.