Teen gets 30 Years imprisonment for Murder he didn’t Commit — Nigeria Today

Teen gets 30 Years imprisonment for Murder he didn’t Commit

Thanks to the accomplice liability laws in the US, a teenager has been convicted of a murder committed by a police officer. Lakeith Smith, when he was 15, in 2015, had gone on a robbery spree with 4 others in Milbrook Alabama, BBC reports. The police were called to the scene of the robbery, and […]

The post Teen gets 30 Years imprisonment for Murder he didn’t Commit appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

