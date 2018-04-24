Teenage boy remanded for alleged indecent assault on 6-year-old girl in toilet — Nigeria Today

Teenage boy remanded for alleged indecent assault on 6-year-old girl in toilet
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a teenager in a correctional home over alleged indecent assault of a six-year-old girl in the toilet. The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who gave the ruling, said the 16-year-old boy should be kept in custody pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The teenager, who […]
