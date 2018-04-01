Teenager applies to 20 of the Best Colleges in the US and gets Full Scholarship to All! — Nigeria Today

Teenager applies to 20 of the Best Colleges in the US and gets Full Scholarship to All!

Micheal Brown, a 17-year-old from Houston, Texas, applied to 20 of the best colleges in the United States and got an acceptance letter from every one of them, CNN reports. The high school senior did not only get accepted into all of them, he also got offered full scholarships to attend them. Brown has received only […]

