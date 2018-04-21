Teju Babyface And Wife Welcome A Set Of Twins After 6-Year Wait — Nigeria Today

Teju Babyface And Wife Welcome A Set Of Twins After 6-Year Wait
Ace Nigerian talkshow host and comedian, Teju Babyface is now the latest father in the Nigerian entertainment industry after he welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Tobi.
Sharing news of the babies arrival, Teju Babyface wrote;
Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble. I pray that the God whom we serve will remember everyone who seeks Him & give you the desires of your heart. Mother and babies are doing Great! #Grateful#awesomeGod
