Tek Experts, Microsoft partner to develop skills of Nigerian youths — Nigeria Today

Tek Experts, Microsoft partner to develop skills of Nigerian youths

By Moses Nosike

Tek Experts and Microsoft Nigeria have said they are collaborating to establish a Customer Service and Support (CSS) centre in Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling of the company in Lagos and on the partnership, Founder of Tek Experts, Yaniv Natan, said his organisation, in collaboration with Microsoft, is developing talent that will improve the technology landscape in Nigeria and leverage the skills and expertise of Nigerians to provide great levels of service to customers as in other locations around the world.

On the prospects of the partnership, Corporate Vice President, Customer Service and Support, Microsoft, Aileen Allkins, stated: “We are committed to investing in the talented workforce Nigeria has to offer through our partnership with Tek Experts and expect that this relationship will continue to grow and provide additional career opportunities for the local market. By expanding our global support model to Nigeria through Tek Experts, we are able to enhance the support we offer Microsoft’s customers across multiple time zones in EMEA and the east coast of the US.”

