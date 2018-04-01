Telegram Tops, Largest ICO to Date - Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

Telegram Tops, Largest ICO to Date – Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (press release) (blog)
Telegram Tops, Largest ICO to Date
In March 2018, Telegram Group Inc., a popular encrypted instant messaging app, raised US$ 850 million from 94 investors. In February, the British Virgin Islands-registered firm raised US$ 850 million. This brings the total amount raise to US$ 1.7 …
