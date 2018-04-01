Telegram Tops, Largest ICO to Date - Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

Telegram Tops, Largest ICO to Date – Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (press release) (blog)



Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (press release) (blog) Telegram Tops, Largest ICO to Date

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (press release) (blog)

In March 2018, Telegram Group Inc., a popular encrypted instant messaging app, raised US$ 850 million from 94 investors. In February, the British Virgin Islands-registered firm raised US$ 850 million. This brings the total amount raise to US$ 1.7 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

