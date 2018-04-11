 Teleology To Pay Additional $450m To Acquire 9mobile — Nigeria Today
Teleology To Pay Additional $450m To Acquire 9mobile

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed yesterday that the preferred bidder of  9mobile acquisition, Teleology Holdings Limited, has to pay the balance of $450million within the next 90 days to fully acquire the telecom company. Disclosing this while fielding questions from journalists after signing a Memorandum of Understanding […]

