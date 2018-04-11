Teleology To Pay Additional $450m To Acquire 9mobile — Nigeria Today

Teleology To Pay Additional $450m To Acquire 9mobile
The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed yesterday that the preferred bidder of 9mobile acquisition, Teleology Holdings Limited, has to pay the balance of $450million within the next 90 days to fully acquire the telecom company. Disclosing this while fielding questions from journalists after signing a Memorandum of Understanding […]
The post Teleology To Pay Additional $450m To Acquire 9mobile appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
