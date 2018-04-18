Tenant allegedly beats landlady to pulp over quit notice — Nigeria Today

Tenant allegedly beats landlady to pulp over quit notice

A 30-year-old artisan, Kabiru Tajudeen, who allegedly beat his landlady to a pulp for giving him a quit notice, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Tajudeen, who resides at 28, Omoroga St., Powerline, Meiran, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem, told the court that Tajudeen committed the offence on April 1 at his residence.

Akeem said that the landlady, Mrs Omowunmi Omoroga gave the quit notice to the accused in 2017 but he refused to comply with it.

“A fight ensued between them when the complainant asked the accused when he would pack out.

“The accused beat the complainant to a pulp, and she was rushed to a hospital by some other tenants,” he said.

The offence violated Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, according to Akeem.

Tajudeen, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi-Ajayi adjourned the case until May 7 for mention.

NAN

