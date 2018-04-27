Tension as angry youth attack Hausa community in Benue, 'kill 8' - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Tension as angry youth attack Hausa community in Benue, ‘kill 8’ – TheCable
TheCable
Tension as angry youth attack Hausa community in Benue, 'kill 8'
Many people have been killed and displaced in a reprisal attack on the Hausa community in Makurdi, Benue state capital. The attack is believed to be carried out by Tiv youth protesting the killings of some priests and worshippers at a Catholic church …
Police debunk rumours of planned attack on mosques in Benue
Police debunk rumours of planned attacks on mosques in Benue
Benue Police deny mosques, church attacks
