Tenure elongation: APC forum supports a Buhari — Nigeria Today

Tenure elongation: APC forum supports a Buhari

The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Non-National Working Committee has distanced itself from tenure elongation of the party’s executive leadership, saying it supported President Muhammadu Buhari`s position. The group called for the dissolution of executive committees of the party at all levels and the convocation of a national convention to elect new executives. The position of the Forum was part of the resolutions reached at the end of its meeting on Sunday in Abuja, according to the Newd Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

