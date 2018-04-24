Tenure Elongation Crisis Hits NASENI — Nigeria Today

Tenure Elongation Crisis Hits NASENI
Crisis has hit the leadership of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), after the expiration of the tenure of the executive vice chairman of the agency, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna on April 2, 2018. Haruna was appointed as the executive vice chairman and chief executive officer, NASENI by former President Goodluck Jonathan […]
The post Tenure Elongation Crisis Hits NASENI appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!