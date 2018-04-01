Tenure elongation: It's not possible for Buhari to foist a new chairman on us - APC — Nigeria Today

Tenure elongation: It’s not possible for Buhari to foist a new chairman on us – APC

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot foist a new candidate on the National executive council of the party without due process and consultation.

This was disclosed to Saturday Punch by the Spokesperson of APC in Ogun State, Mr. Sola Lawal who hinted that President Buhari only has a voice but the National executive council of the party was supreme.

Lawal Maintained that 20 out of the 24 APC governors voted in favour of tenure elongation and it was practically impossible for one man to reverse the decision.

“In this case, I do not see the NEC reversing itself on tenure elongation for Oyegun and others because 20 out of the 24 APC governors voted in favour of tenure elongation.

“It is not possible for an individual to foist a new candidate on the NEC without carrying everyone along.” Lawal added.

Nigeria Today source gathered that the APC is currently divided into different factions due to many internal conflicts. According to the source, Tinubu faction who is bent on Oyegun removal is leading the confusion pact in the presidency. The source revealed that Tinubu wants to be the alpha and omega of the party and is bent on picking someone he can easily control. The source stated that with Oyegun on the seat, Tinubu lost Ondo state to another faction of the party and if Oyegun continues, Tinubu may lose total control of the party in the South West.

The source hinted that Tinubu faction would only support Buhari if he assures Tinubu of total control of the party structures, the move which the president has already started by declaring Oyegun tenure elongation illegal. This decision according to the source is very vital to Buhari re-election bid.

“I can tell you that Buhari is under Tinubu’s spell, he will do anything to please him in order to win the majority of votes in the South West.

“For now, nobody can win him (Buhari) in the North, he just needs the South West to win in 2019 and with Tinubu on board, nothing can stop APC in 2019.

“The only problem Buhari will face which is giving us in his camp a sleepless night is the Senate president, Bukola Saraki. If he pulls out his faction from the APC and joins forces with Lamido, Dankwambo, Kwankwaso and Atiku, there is no way Buhari or the APC will win in 2019

“It is a known fact that Buhari cannot win any state in the South-South and South-East but we are slowly breaking into the Sout East with the 4 is better than 8 slogan, but time will tell whether this will work for us or not”

