Tenure Elongation: Oyegun must go, APC governors backs Buhari — Nigeria Today

Tenure Elongation: Oyegun must go, APC governors backs Buhari

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally decided to drum up support for President Muhammadu Buhari stand that there will be no tenure elongation for John Oyegun National Working Committee.

The decision followed a meeting between president Buhari and the governors in his office on Wednesday.

The APC governors who attended the meeting include Abdulazeez Yari (Zamfara) Simon Lalong (Plateau), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun).

In a chat with journalist after the meeting, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State disclosed that the governors were on the same page with the president and are currently working on organizing a national elective convention for the party.

“Gentlemen of the press, you know yesterday we left you in the dark after the meeting and today we have seen so many captions that there is disagreement between the governors over the issue of party chairman or about the party leadership,” Yari said.

“No. We had a meeting with Mr President yesterday (Tuesday), and we extended the meeting tonight and we followed up with the consultations with the president now.

“We consulted and all the 24 governors of the APC are on the same page with Mr President that we are going to respect our party constitution, we are going to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So therefore, we collectively agreed that we will have congresses at all levels – local, state and national.

“And the committee set up by the national secretariat of our party headed by governor of Plateau state, is presenting its report later today. The governors are also meeting with the working committee today so that we come up with convention committee names as well as timetable of the election.

“So, there is no deadlock in our meeting, we have progressed and very soon you will have the names of the convention committee members as well as the timetable.”

