Tenure Extension: APC Constitutes Committee To Advise Leadership — Nigeria Today

Tenure Extension: APC Constitutes Committee To Advise Leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a committee to advise it on the way forward following President Muhammadu Buhari´s recent opposition to its National Working Committee’s (NWC) tenure extension. Buhari had at the party´s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of March 27 in Abuja, said NWC’s tenure extension decided at NEC’s meeting on Feb. […]

The post Tenure Extension: APC Constitutes Committee To Advise Leadership appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

