Tenure extension: Court fixes date to hear suit against APC NEC — Nigeria Today

Tenure extension: Court fixes date to hear suit against APC NEC

Apr 13, 2018

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed May 3 to hear a suit by a chieftain of the All progressives Congress (APC), Adewale Hameed, challenging the purported tenure elongation of members of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC). When the case was called on Friday, Dr Muiz Banire (SAN), counsel to the APC, told […]

