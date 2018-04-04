Terragon to expand workforce with $5m grant - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Terragon to expand workforce with $5m grant – The Punch
|
Terragon to expand workforce with $5m grant
The Punch
Terragon's workforce of over 100 employees in offices in Lagos, Nairobi, and Accra, is expected to increase soon having closed a $5m funding round led by Africa-focused TLcom Capital, the company said on Tuesday. The Chief Executive Officer, Terragon …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!