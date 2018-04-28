 TESHAKU: The law will take its course- Ortom’s CPS — Nigeria Today
TESHAKU: The law will take its course- Ortom’s CPS

By Richard Elesho Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Mr Terver Akase has reaffirmed the leadership style of his principal not to shield anyone suspected to have committed a crime. The Media aide made this known in a statement in Makurdi, today. Akase was reacting to the arrest of former head of the Benue State Livestock Guards, Aliyu Teshaku by the Nigerian Army.

