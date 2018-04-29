 Tesla driver loses license after moving to passenger seat with Autopilot on — Nigeria Today
Tesla driver loses license after moving to passenger seat with Autopilot on

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A U.K. Tesla owner starred in a video that cost him driving privileges for 18 months. He was seen riding in the passenger seat with autopilot turned on. The driver told police officers his car was amazing but that what he did was “silly.”

