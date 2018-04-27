Tesla Model X crashes into gym, driver says it accelerated by itself — Nigeria Today

Tesla Model X crashes into gym, driver says it accelerated by itself
A Tesla Model X recently crashed into a gym after it suddenly accelerated. The driver said it happened without warning, though Tesla suspects the gas pedal may have been pressed accidentally. It’s now investigating the crash.
