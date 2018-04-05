 Test sample results from Salisbury nerve agent attack out next week – UN agency — Nigeria Today
Test sample results from Salisbury nerve agent attack out next week – UN agency

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Results of tests of samples collected from individuals exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury, UK, are expected to be received by second week of April. Ahmet Üzümcü, the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the UN-backed body working to rid the world of chemical weapons, told the body’s Executive […]

