Texem Holds Two-day Programme on Building Enduring Organisations in Lagos — Nigeria Today

To ensure that leaders, teams and organisations in Nigeria successfully harness the limited opportunities in these tough times, stimulate innovation and emerge as winners, Texem UK, a reputable consulting firm in the United Kingdom will be offering a solution that will help leaders achieve this and more.

With many years of partnering with Nigerian executives to develop more effective and efficient organisations, TEXEM presents a tailored executive development program titled “Building Successful Organisations that Endure: Aligning Purpose, Process, Performance, and People” to be delivered by Prof. Pawan Budhwar, Editor in Chief of British Journal of Management-the world’s leading management Journal on Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd of May at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Prof. Budhwar has offered consultancy services to hundreds of firms globally and is among the world’s top five management scholars.

This programme is specially designed to ensure that every organisation in Nigeria succeed, create long-lasting organisations which win and ultimately achieve a sustainable competitive edge.

According to Prof.Budhwar, “Leaders can learn how to create enduring success by attending the forthcoming programme coming up on the 2nd and 3rd of May at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

“But in brief, a successful organisation can be defined in a variety of ways depending on a given stakeholder’s viewpoint. It can be defined regarding market leadership, profitability, and reputation, achievement of action/target/goal in a given period, monetary rewards, or positive impact on others, amongst others.”

The training will also enable executives network with key stakeholders while receiving world-class training from world renowned Prof. Budhwar.