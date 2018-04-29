Texem plans workshop on planning Organisational change in a tough environment — Nigeria Today

Texem plans workshop on planning Organisational change in a tough environment

An assessment of the current socio-economic landscape in Nigeria will reveal rising inflation, weak growth, declining consumer demand, high-interest rates, and organizations struggling to survive, it is evident that every Nigerian at each level needs to implement a strategic change. While senior executives know that this strategic change for organisational renewal has to begin with the leaders occupying influential positions in the nation (Ministers, Commissioners, CEOs, MDs, DGs, Directors, senior managers, etc.), the million pound question is how could this be done successfully?

To ensure that leaders, teams and organizations in Nigeria successfully harness the limited opportunities in these tough times, stimulate innovation and emerge as winners, Texem UK, a reputable consulting firm in the United Kingdom offers a solution that will help leaders achieve this and more. With many years of partnering with Nigerian executives to develop more effective and efficient organizations, TEXEM presents a tailored executive development program titled “Building Successful Organizations that Endure: Aligning Purpose, Process, Performance, and People” to be delivered by Professor Pawan Budhwar, Editor in Chief of British Academy of Management-the world’s leading management Journal. Professor Pawan has offered consultancy services to hundreds of firms globally. This programme is specially designed to ensure that every organisation in Nigeria successfully succeed, create long-lasting organisations which win and ultimately achieve a sustainable competitive edge. For more information, please visit www.texem.co.uk or email [email protected]

According to Professor Pawan, “Leaders can learn how to create enduring success by attending the forthcoming programme coming up on the 2nd and 3rd of May at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. But in brief, a successful organisation can be defined in a variety of ways depending on a given stakeholder’s viewpoint. It can be defined regarding market leadership, profitability, and reputation, achievement of action/target/goal in a given period, monetary rewards, or positive impact on others, amongst others. There are few ways of building an enduring organisation; these include: by embedding resilience in their businesses, can act fast to respond to forces of change (e.g., competition, demands, technological advancements, etc.), continuously transforming by developing new competence and capabilities. Others are by minimising the gap between intention and needed actions, having proactive and agile leadership, having a strong culture aligned to a clear vision, providing extraordinary returns of key stakeholders on an ongoing basis, amongst others”.

This training will also enable executives network with key stakeholders while receiving world-class training from world renowned Prof. Pawan Budhwar.

It is worth emphasizing that Professor Pawan Budhwar has decades of research on world-class organizational best practice principles which he plans to share with executives at the forthcoming training to ensure attendees build and maintain organisation that will last beyond a lifetime.

The post Texem plans workshop on planning Organisational change in a tough environment appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

