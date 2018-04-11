That SA Guy Who Confronted Ajay Gupta In Dubai Was Arrested — Nigeria Today

That SA Guy Who Confronted Ajay Gupta In Dubai Was Arrested

Last week was a goodie for Justin van Pletzen, the man who bumped into Ajay Gupta in Dubai.

The brief chat, which took place outside the Indian Consulate in Dubai, was filmed and uploaded to Justin’s Facebook account, and was quickly picked up by media outlets around the country.

He jokingly spoke of wanting to drop Ajay with a punch and how he had won a bet, and seemed to enjoy his time in the limelight.

Narrator’s voice – that joy was to be short-lived. Times LIVE with their report filed last night:

The South African businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta outside the Indian Consulate in Dubai last week has reportedly been arrested. Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said Justin van Pletzen’s family phoned Dirco on Tuesday afternoon. “According to his family‚ he has been arrested. They say he has informed them that he is in police custody.”

The reason for Van Pletzen’s [above] arrest remains unknown. “We have no reason not to believe the parents here in South Africa. That is why we have dispatched our ambassador and staff.” …A family member confirmed Van Pletzen’s arrest.

Thankfully, according to Huff Post, Justin has now been released. He was taken in for questioning regarding the filming of the video without permission, which “could be considered illegal under UAE law”.

At least Justin, who is a 39-year-old father of two from Stellenbosch, is no longer being detained.

Unfortunately, neither is Ajay.

[sources:timeslive&huffpost]

