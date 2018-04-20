The 10 best albums for Record Store Day — Nigeria Today

The 10 best albums for Record Store Day

With Record Store Day just around the corner, it can be daunting to figure out the best new music hitting shelves. Here is our list of the most anticipated new releases to check out during the year’s best music holiday.

The post The 10 best albums for Record Store Day appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

