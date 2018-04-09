The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro sports a new face and more tech — Nigeria Today

The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro sports a new face and more tech

Chevy continues to refresh its car lineup with the updated 2019 Camaro. Behind the new face, the Camaro gets a handful of new tech features and mechanical changes, but remains largely the same.

The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro sports a new face and more tech appeared first on Digital Trends.

