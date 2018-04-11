 The 2019 iPhone reportedly could boast three camera lenses — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

While the next iPhone will likely boast some awesome new features, some reports already hint at what to expect from the iPhone after that. Namely, reports indicate that the 2019 Apple iPhone could boast three camera lenses.

The post The 2019 iPhone reportedly could boast three camera lenses appeared first on Digital Trends.

