The 2019 Lexus ES keeps with tradition but says bye-bye to inconspicuousness — Nigeria Today

The 2019 Lexus ES keeps with tradition but says bye-bye to inconspicuousness

The sixth-generation Lexus ES just turned six this year. With the automotive genus, specifically the passenger car species, that’s getting quite old and Lexus recently revealed a new model.

The post The 2019 Lexus ES keeps with tradition but says bye-bye to inconspicuousness appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest