 The Afghanistan-ization of Africa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Afghanistan-ization of Africa

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Africa, Opinion | 0 comments

The United States’s relationship with the African continent is receiving unusual scrutiny following the former US Secretary of State’s brief pre-firing visit earlier this month and a trickle of new information about a failed anti-ISIS mission in October. Minimal coverage by international media has left Americans, and much of the world, unaware that US troops […]

The post The Afghanistan-ization of Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.