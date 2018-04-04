 The Africa Channel To Present Inaugural Zanzibar Tv Series Festival 2018 - BusinessGhana — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Africa Channel To Present Inaugural Zanzibar Tv Series Festival 2018 – BusinessGhana

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Africa Channel To Present Inaugural Zanzibar Tv Series Festival 2018
BusinessGhana
The Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) and DISCOP Zanzibar are proud to announce The Africa Channel, the largest broadcaster of Africa-themed content in North America, as the official sponsor of the inaugural TV Series Festival 2018. ZIFF

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.