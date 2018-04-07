 The AIUR speaker lets you turn up the volume with just a wave of your hand — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The AIUR speaker lets you turn up the volume with just a wave of your hand

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Music, News, Technology | 0 comments

Controlling your speakers could be as easy as waving your hands — if your speakers are from AIUR, that is. This new Kickstarter project promises a high-fidelity speaker capable of recognizing up to 10 different hand gestures.

The post The AIUR speaker lets you turn up the volume with just a wave of your hand appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.