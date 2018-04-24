The Alexander Review: Aje, Baba Shina Rambo, Onyeoma… the Tunes that Might Fuel you this Week — Nigeria Today

The Alexander Review: Aje, Baba Shina Rambo, Onyeoma… the Tunes that Might Fuel you this Week

Ever since this column started, I have listened to all genres of music being made by Nigerian artistes, it is cautious to conclude that our stars need to be precise in their delivery especially Rap and Alternatives. Notwithstanding, these are some of my picks to try out this week:

Aje – DMW featuring Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda

DMW is back with “Aje”, a simple love with different instruments playing at intervals. Label boss, Davido assisted with the alternating hooks and choruses repeatedly as Peruzzi and Yonda delivered effortlessly.

Rating: 4/5

Baba Shina Rambo – Shina Rambo featuring Olamide

On this party tune, Olamide and Sina Rambo paid homage to Sina Rambo’s dad – A song which lacked lyrical contents but thanks to Olamide’s hook.

Rating: 2.5/5

Onyeoma – Phyno featuring Olamide

The “two kings” as fondly called since their joint album, the two are back with a track that reminds me of “fada fada”. Over a bouncing beat mixed with African instruments, the two sing harmoniously. The two should rap more whenever they collaborate. It’s still a good one.

Rating: 4/5

Alright – Kiddominant featuring Wizkid

A sound collage and production by Kiddominant sees Wizkid and the talented producer singing about smokes and seduction in a mild manner. It is kind of slow-paced and It is really, really catchy.

Rating: 4/5

Biko – Iyanya

Iyanya might not have pushed for a vocal performance but he did wonders on this upbeat tune. It’s a love song, not to be surprising.

Rating: 3.5/5

IFAi – Rudeboy

Rude boy channeled the hyper-emotional feels of the former PSquare brand. The Rnb track sees Rude boy shooting hearty vocals on the piano masterpiece.

Rating: 4/5

Alele – Seyi Shay featuring Flavour and DJ Consequence

Trust me, you’d need extra support to handle this. Seyi shay needed assistance to drop this fire tune, too. A blend of highlife and Dancehall came out impressive. This is really great.

Rating: 4.5/5

Remember – Masterkraft

With many hits to his credit, the producer has been consistent with delivering singles ever since the turn of the year. “Remember” sees Masterkfraft catching feelings on classic-like instrumentals.

Rating: 3.5/5

Lovingyou.com – Dammy Krane featuring Yung6ix

After throwing gabbage and auto-tunes all over his releases last week, Dammy Krane needed to hire Yung6ix to serve a different flavor. Convincingly, Dammy made us proud on this pop tune.

Rating: 4/5

Shaku shaku – Dammy Krane

This upbeat track and face-paced production sees Dammy Krane tapping into the trend in the Nigerian Music scene.

Rating: 3.5/5

Bullion squad – Kcee

Bullion, to fully translate to a bullion van – Kcee is singing about wealth and riches. With indigenous instrumentals, everything is beautiful about this one.

Rating: 4/5

Terry Pablo – Terry tha Rapman

Veteran rapper,Terry tha Rapman is back with his new single after his album. Terry was busy rapping while he let the dominant vocals of Surprize splash hot water all over the listener’s body on the bridge. I love this one.

Rating: 4/5

African Gyal – Samklef featuring Demarco, Ceeza Milli, DJ Dimplez

Balanced strings, bass and impressive vocals can be felt all over this dancehall melody. This one will make the club playlists. I’m in awe!

Rating: 4/5

Merule – Mz Kiss featuring Slimcase

Heavy funk, tight chorus, sleek delivery is what I will use to describe this addictive street banger. I guess Slimcase is here to stay. Ba mi merule!

Rating: 4.5/5

Happy – Morayo featuring Johnny Drille

Typically, a Johnny Drille production has an upbeat tint. With soothing vocals, the pair should be given the listening ears. This is incredible!

Rating: 4/5

Ibaje – Obesere

The hip-hop genre is not compatible with Obesere, yeah? The man is here gallivanting on this nice production. Wow!

Rating: 4/5

Emotions – RICO Swavey

For people like RICO, there is no time for press gigs after an eviction from a TV reality show. The man did justice on the slowbeat. A mix of Rnb and punk – you should try it.

Rating: 4/5

I’ve listened to many songs but I see diversity that can be chanelled into many smash hits. There is always a room for improvement. The industry gives equal opportunity for fame. Like I have always said, the Shaku shaku sound should not be a form of distraction for our artistes.

This review is solely the opinion of the contributor and does not reflect BellaNaija’s views in any way.

