 The Alexander Review: Pull Up, Funkie, E Dey Your Body… songs to have on your playlist this week — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Alexander Review: Pull Up, Funkie, E Dey Your Body… songs to have on your playlist this week

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

From the top bangers to Indie artists striving in the music industry, Nigeria is home to some of the best Afro pop and beats genre. Although, it is easy to stereotype when other genres are placed on the table. This does not give room for mediocrity as it only makes our stars to work hard […]

The post The Alexander Review: Pull Up, Funkie, E Dey Your Body… songs to have on your playlist this week appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.