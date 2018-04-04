 The Bahd Guy! Falz completes 4-day UK Tour — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Bahd Guy! Falz completes 4-day UK Tour

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Falz (The Bahd Guy) knows exactly how to make an entrance, keeping fans entertained as he jumped out of a boxing ring dressed as a boxer at the sold-out show in London. He started off the show with a performance of Clap featuring Reminisce and continued by showing off different dance moves. He surprised fans by […]

The post The Bahd Guy! Falz completes 4-day UK Tour appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.