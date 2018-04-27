“The best decision ever” – Uriel Oputa talks Life after #BBNaija & Cee-C in New Interview | Watch on BN TV — Nigeria Today

“The best decision ever” – Uriel Oputa talks Life after #BBNaija & Cee-C in New Interview | Watch on BN TV
Uriel Oputa, in a sit down with Flytime TV, talks about her life since she participated in the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show citing it as the best decision she’s ever made.
She also addresses people who misunderstood her when she said she’ll love to mentor Cee C and shares her thoughts on if Miracle deserved to win and more.
