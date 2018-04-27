“The best decision ever” – Uriel Oputa talks Life after #BBNaija & Cee-C in New Interview | Watch on BN TV — Nigeria Today

“The best decision ever” – Uriel Oputa talks Life after #BBNaija & Cee-C in New Interview | Watch on BN TV

Uriel Oputa, in a sit down with Flytime TV, talks about her life since she participated in the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show citing it as the best decision she’s ever made.

She also addresses people who misunderstood her when she said she’ll love to mentor Cee C and shares her thoughts on if Miracle deserved to win and more.

Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post “The best decision ever” – Uriel Oputa talks Life after #BBNaija & Cee-C in New Interview | Watch on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

