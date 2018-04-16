The Best Ever “I Can’t Be A Racist Because” By That Racist KZN Guesthouse Owner’s Lover — Nigeria Today

The Best Ever “I Can’t Be A Racist Because” By That Racist KZN Guesthouse Owner’s Lover

Sometimes we come to work on a Monday morning and there is a tiny, golden nugget waiting in our comments section.

I still fondly recall the time someone abused our writer because they said that Sandra Bullock didn’t deserve to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role in The Blind Side.

She didn’t, mystery reader, and the sooner you realise that the sooner you can get on with living a wholesome life.

Anyway, this time around that golden nugget comes via Katarina Krizaniova, who is the Slovak lover of racist KZN guesthouse owner Andre Slade.

We say lover, she says:

I am not just the lover of The King Andre Slade; I am His Bride and His opposite Equal as I am Sophia.

Cool.

Back in June of last year Katarina left us a comment, which we covered here, and we had an inkling that we might hear from her again when we published a story on Friday the 13th with the headline “Remember That Racist KZN Guesthouse Owner? He’s Back On His Bullshit”.

That story covered the couple’s current feud with Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini, which centres on their refusal to pay rent to Goodwill because they “didn’t recognise Zwelithini’s authority as king”.

If you head down to the comments section under the story, you’ll see Katarina has stopped by again. In case it ends up being deleted, here’s a screenshot of the comment in our back end:

Now it’s long and rambling, as per usual, but I feel we need to highlight this bit about why Krizaniova says she can’t be racist.

If you think the “I have a black friend” line is a winner, then get a load of this:

Distinguishing between a zebra and a horse or God and a man is natural and globally accepted standard, and no government (literally meaning mind- control) can force Homo sapiens or Homo erectus to be punished by reasoning correctly. Blacks are evidently not equal to Whites and there can be no law to stop this fact from being properly investigated. God is with those who fight for the TRUTH, and We are ready to back up and explain anything the public challenges.

…When My sisters visited from Slovakia for the first time recently, they brought Me My diary. The first recordings I write about how I thought I fell in love with black boy called Gift in a high school in Finland were I was on a school exchange programme. What more proof do you even need to finally see that We are not prejudice, hateful or “racist”? I was hugging and kissing blacks most likely more than most of YOU, South Africans and I only by research and devotion learnt that Black and White are two different species of animal.

Yes, what more proof do we need when we have claims of a diary entry from when she was a child on exchange in Finland.

Gee, way to school us. We just got schooled. The burn – it’s so deep.

I like the seamless slide from “hugging and kissing blacks” to calling them a different species.

Who wants to hazard a guess at which world leader these two look up to? I think you know where this is going:

You are making a false claim that Andre Slade stands for BULLSHIT; bullshit means stupid or untrue talk or writing; nonsense, yet Our work has scientific basis and We absolutely despise LIES and are all about transparency. To speak truth is Our honour. President Trump is currently fighting the media as they do not care if they serve the truth or not anymore, which is not contributing to the greater good.

These are the kinds of people that idolise Donald Trump, and we’re no longer surprised.

More from Katarina:

Another false claim in this article is that Andre Slade is not very popular in the area; I can prove the very opposite as I have seen a black neighbour hugging Him, another one persuading Him to accept some money, then others helping Him with food, even a youngster coming to help cut the lawn for free in an effort to help because they actually love Him. Our servant decided to stay on even now when her salary is in God’s hands because she loves Us.

Our servant, you say? Might want to check your privilege there, pal.

To finish, the knockout blow:

I can just tell you that Blacks can feel love and that even in jail after they initially got angry at Me, they were kind and loving towards Me in most cases. Before they released Me from prison, Palmira, My inmate blessed Me eventhough I told her about them being animals etc. Why do you think she would do such a kind act? I am the bad racist; Am I not?

They “can feel love” – I think our work here is done, Katarina.

Feel free to reach out to us again because, as you can see, we thoroughly enjoy dissecting the drivel that you seem so keen on sharing with the world.

Crazy idea – instead of trying to use a diary entry from when you were a child, perhaps try treating others as equals rather than animals.

