The Buhari Gani did not know — Nigeria Today

The Buhari Gani did not know

By Dare Babarinsa On Sunday, April 22, 1990, soldiers sought to arrest Chief Gani Fawehinmi, famous human right lawyer and activist. His offence? April 22 was his birthday and that was when Major Gideon Orkar and his gang struck in a bloody coup attempt to topple General Ibrahim Babangida.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

