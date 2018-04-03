The caves that sheltered genocide victims now bring hope to Rwanda - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

The caves that sheltered genocide victims now bring hope to Rwanda – Myjoyonline.com
|
The New Times
|
The caves that sheltered genocide victims now bring hope to Rwanda
Myjoyonline.com
During the Rwandan genocide of 1994, a network of giant caves located a 90-minute drive northwest of the capital Kigali was used to shelter many members of the victimized Tutsi community. Now, nearly a quarter of a century later, those caves are …
Holidays: Why the learning process should stretch
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!