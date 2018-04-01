The Chronicle of Udom Emmanuel's Industrialization story, Part 1 — Nigeria Today

The Chronicle of Udom Emmanuel’s Industrialization story, Part 1

By Abel Udoekene

According to Investor survey report, security, political stability, stable legal and regulatory environment are top on the list of considerations by any multinational corporations before they can commit to investing in any new environment.

For those who are conversant with the ideology of sowing, you would agree with me that the process of reaping bountifully starts with clearing of land, planting (which is sowing), weeding, watering (in some cases) and then reaping.

It would suffice to say that you cannot reap if you don’t sow, and you won’t reap bountifully if you don’t take weeding as a top priority, every step in the process, from clearing, sowing to reaping is very critical and such is the case and story of the Akwa Ibom state industrialization process.

When I visited moribund industries such as the Peacock Paint factory which was recently resuscitated by His Excellency, governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel last week one thing was on my mind, I wanted to understand the drive behind his dream and desire to industrialize the state.

But before we continue, let me point out that as a predominantly civil service state with thousands of youths constantly looking up to the government for empowerment, the story of Industrialization is and will remain news to a majority of Akwa Ibom people until the effect is fully seen.

While looking squarely at the activities of naysayers who would stop at nothing to breeds more ‘Thomas’ it is safe to say that the success of governor Udom Emmanuel industrialization drive does not depend solely on him or his administration but it’s a collective task of all Akwa Ibom people who must shun political or ethnic differences and contribute through constructive criticism, peaceful disposition and applause where necessary to speed up the progress and developmental agenda of the state.

What has governor Udom really done on Industrialization?

Like his excellency, the Senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio would love to say; Is it the syringes company which will produce up to 400,000 syringes with the capacity to produce a billion syringe a year? Is it the Metering Solutions company which will ensure Nigerians get billed accurately by electricity companies? Is it the Ethanol Plant currently under developmental phase in Ikot Abasi local government area which will create thousands of jobs for farmers? Is it the toothpick and the pencil factory which has the capacity to inspire Akwa Ibom children to think more and write more or the resuscitated peacock paint factory which can produce up to one million litres of paint daily? Is it the coconut factory which will employ over 5000 people directly and indirectly on completion?

Obviously, the above can suffice as what Udom has done regarding Industrialization of Akwa Ibom state but that’s not really the whole truth.

Few Months back the Managing Director of Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company Limited (JSM), Zubeyir Gulabi stated that they are committing $30 million to invest in the syringe factory in Akwa Ibom State, when asked why? he made the following submission:

“You know that investment and money are like a fly that can easily run but Akwa Ibom investment policy convinced my investors to come here. The main attraction is the policymaking. The Federal Government is also helping fully by providing what we are asking for in the sector. Nigeria has an important future; that is what we believe. This factory is not for the next two to three years, it is for the next 50 years and beyond

“We are in the oil community. The clan is very peaceful; all the clan has four neighbouring villages. This is their own factory; they see it as their own. We can go to the village alone anytime without security. We are much secured. On our contributions to the community, we should talk about this one after three years. Go and get a good picture of the villages now, after three years, I don’t think you will be able to recognise the villages. You will see these villages on cable television as the hub of medical devices” he said.

The governor has successfully opened up to the state for investors by keeping the state open for business, and If the pace is maintained by allowing other company to flood in through Public-Private partnership, Akwa Ibom will be the home of African development in the next 20 years.

As the spokesperson of Yadah business solution who is leading the charge for the ethanol plant in Ikot Abasi local government area rightly put:

“We are happy for people like Udom Emmanuel who has realized that the only thing that can move Nigeria forward is Industrialization and he has been very true to his word”

………To be continued

About the Author

Abel Udoekene is a creative writer, an Akwa Ibom son, a fisherman and a lover of God. He can be reached via [email protected]il.com

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

