The Code for Ethereum's Consensus Change Is Now Ready for Review — Nigeria Today

The Code for Ethereum’s Consensus Change Is Now Ready for Review
The ethereum network’s transition to proof-of-stake is getting closer to reality, beginning with a hybrid system that could soon begin testing.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!