The contenders to replace Alan Pardew at West Brom - Independent.ie — Nigeria Today

The contenders to replace Alan Pardew at West Brom
Alan Pardew has left West Brom by mutual consent with six games of the season left. The Baggies are near-certainties to go down after Pardew failed to inspire a turnaround in their form after replacing Tony Pulis. Here, Press Association Sport looks at …
Alan Pardew leaves West Brom after just one win and eight points from 18 Premier League matches in charge
Manager Pardew leaves rock-bottom West Brom
West Brom interested in Graham Potter after sacking struggling Alan Pardew
