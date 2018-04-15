'The content remains and I stand by all of it' - Gianluigi Buffon refuses to back down on Michael Oliver criticism - Independent.ie — Nigeria Today

‘The content remains and I stand by all of it’ – Gianluigi Buffon refuses to back down on Michael Oliver criticism – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
'The content remains and I stand by all of it' – Gianluigi Buffon refuses to back down on Michael Oliver criticism
Independent.ie
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he stands by his stinging criticism of English referee Michael Oliver after the controversial finish to last Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. Oliver awarded a penalty to Madrid …
Gianluigi Buffon Refuses to Back Down From Michael Oliver Comments as Referee Receives Death Threats
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon on Michael Oliver criticism: 'I stand by all of it'
Michael Oliver: Police investigate text threats against referee's wife
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!