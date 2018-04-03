The Coolest Sports Story To Ever Involve An Accountant [Video] — Nigeria Today

The Coolest Sports Story To Ever Involve An Accountant [Video]

Yeah, I know there isn’t really much competition in the ‘sports stories involving accountants’ category, but Scott Foster has one hell of a story to tell.

The 36-year-old accountant from Oak Park, Illinois, has long been a fan of ice hockey. On Thursday night, thanks to a series of injuries to their first choice ‘keepers, Foster was hauled off the bench and thrust into the ice-hockey limelight.

Spoiler alert – he absolutely nailed it.

A little on how this transpired from the New York Times:

Corey Crawford, Chicago’s longtime goalie, has not played since late December because of an unspecified upper-body injury. Anton Forsberg, the primary starter in Crawford’s absence, injured himself in warm-ups before Thursday’s game. And Collin Delia, who helped forge a 6-2 lead in his National Hockey League debut, left in the third period, apparently for cramping. That left the accountant. Foster played hockey for Western Michigan University, but that was more than a decade ago. Today he is a goalie for an elite recreational team at Johnny’s IceHouse, which is blocks from United Center, the home arena of the Blackhawks. Foster had been tapped as an emergency goalie from time to time, which meant showing up at Blackhawks home games and usually sitting in the press box and eating free food.

No one is turning down free food and a rink-side seat, but when called into action Foster delivered in a big way.

Let’s watch his heroics unfold:

Just bloody brilliant.

As you can imagine, Scott was pretty stoked:

Hilarious post-game interview from 36-year-old Scott Foster, who was called into action as the Blackhawks Emergency Backup Goaltender tonight pic.twitter.com/p4ExOQz8oA — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 30, 2018

Handled like a pro. He also added:

This is something that no one can ever take away from me…It’s something that I can go home and tell my kids.

I’m sure he will be telling them all about it, to the point where the kids just do that resigned nod and eye-roll.

If you’re thinking he’s in this for his 15 minutes of fame, though, you’d be wrong. The Chicago Tribune with how he’s not too keen on milking this one:

Since Friday, Foster has declined to talk any more about his sudden fame. A representative for Golub Capital’s (Foster’s employer) New York-based public relations firm said it fielded several requests for interviews and is turning them all down. The Hawks fielded ”dozens” of requests early on but they tapered off. “Foster expressed to the team that he preferred to prioritize [sic] his family and work following his NHL stint, and the team is supporting his preference,” vice president of communications Adam Rogowin said Monday.

Cheers to you, Scott, wherever you are.

Still dreaming of running on for Newcastle in the final five minutes and banging in a winner at the Gallowgate end, but I’d settle for free food and a place on the bench.

[sources:nytimes&chicagotribune]

