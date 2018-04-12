The crisis has ended: ‘Fortnite’ servers are back online — Nigeria Today

The crisis has ended: ‘Fortnite’ servers are back online

Following almost 24 hours of server issues, Fortnite is back online for PS4, Xbox One, and PC users. The Fortnite servers went down after an investigation into login issues and remained offline through the evening of April 11.

The post The crisis has ended: ‘Fortnite’ servers are back online appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

