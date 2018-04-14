 The Eminence Of Oba 'Gush - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Eminence Of Oba ‘Gush – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

The Eminence Of Oba 'Gush
Independent Newspapers Limited
There are kings and there are kings; but His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), the Elegushi of Ikateland, cannot be ruled out in the comity of royalty. Last Tuesday, April 10, the youthful and amiable King of Ikateland, added a

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.