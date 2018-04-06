The Euro Preview: Barcelona on the verge of history, Juve look to extend lead - FanSided — Nigeria Today

The Euro Preview: Barcelona on the verge of history, Juve look to extend lead – FanSided
The Euro Preview: Barcelona on the verge of history, Juve look to extend lead
Barcelona will look to smash La Liga's unbeaten streak against Leganes, while Juventus can extend their Serie A lead when they play last-place Benevento. La Liga. Can anyone in Spain defeat Barcelona? The Catalan giants answered that question last …
