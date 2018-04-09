 "The Eve" hits cinemas nationwide; See trailer - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“The Eve” hits cinemas nationwide; See trailer – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

"The Eve" hits cinemas nationwide; See trailer
Pulse Nigeria
After months of anticipation and more than a few thrilling trailers, movie fans are running to the cinema this weekend to see Nollywood's latest blockbuster, "The Eve." Published: 4 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · "The Eve" movie art play
4 Things Every Nigerian Can Relate To In 'The Eve' MovieNigerian Entertainment Today
My Wife has been the Best so Far…Actor, John OkaforModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.