 “The Eve”: This Might Just Be The Most Colourful Nollywood Film You'll See In 2018 – By Shaman Momoh - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“The Eve”: This Might Just Be The Most Colourful Nollywood Film You’ll See In 2018 – By Shaman Momoh – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

“The Eve”: This Might Just Be The Most Colourful Nollywood Film You'll See In 2018 – By Shaman Momoh
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Except your home is located under a huge rock, you must have heard the noise about Tosin Igho's The Eve and probably wondered what all the fuss is about. Well, that fuss is not for nothing. The Eve is easily the most colourful and beautifully shot film
Movies: Nollywood Week Film Festival releases official selectionVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.