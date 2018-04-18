The Guy That Threatened Stormy Daniels Is Quite Good Looking — Nigeria Today

The Guy That Threatened Stormy Daniels Is Quite Good Looking

The Stormy Daniels saga shows no sign of slowing down, and the latest instalment centres around the sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her affair with Donald Trump.

That took place in a Las Vegas parking lot back in 2011, but Daniels says that his face is burned into her memory.

She enlisted the help of sketch artist Lois Gibson, “a forensic artist whose sketches have helped law enforcement officials identify more than 750 criminals”, and here’s what they came up with:

Quite a defined jawline, buddy.

First up, we will need to mention Willem Dafoe. Proof:

Thankfully I’m not alone in thinking that this looks a lot like a certain character from Team America:

We break briefly to enjoy some clips of Matt Damon from the movie:

OK, back to matters at hand. TIME reports:

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, also offered a reward of $100,000 to anyone who can identify him… On Tuesday, Avenatti asked people to email [email protected] with any information about the man… Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, described the threat to Anderson Cooper during the 60 Minutes interview. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,’” she said. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

How about that email address? Straight out of the circus that is American politics.

If you’re looking for more ‘sketch to celeb’ comparisons, including Chad Michael Murray, Jon Bon Jovi and Smith Jerrod of Sex and the City, head over here.

One thing we know for sure is that the world has a fascination with good looking felons. Remember Jeremy Meeks, as in the man with that teardrop tattoo?

His story has really gone bonkers these past few months, including knocking up stinkin’ rich Topshop Heiress Chloe Green

You can read all about that here, but look how happy they are:

Here’s how I see this one playing out – they’ll find the man in the sketch, after he comes forward to claim that reward. He will milk his 15 minutes of fame, and do some tell-all interview that is full of shady, unverifiable details.

Nothing will come of it, and America will move on to the next woman Trump had an affair with.

Oh, you know there are many waiting to come out of the woodwork.

Your president, American Evangelicals.

